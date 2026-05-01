Ye Getting Custom-Built 60,000 Capacity Stadium for Concert in Albania

Ye is getting a custom-built 60,000 capacity stadium for his concert in Albania this summer.

Despite pushback in some European countries over Yeezy's proposed performances, Albania is accepting the controversial rapper with open arms by announcing a concert headlined by the rapper taking place on July 11 in Tirana. Ye will be performing at Air Albania Stadium, which holds a capacity of 22,500. However, for his concert, the venue will construct a purpose-built temporary stadium that can hold up to 60,000, according to the promoter.

The design will feature the massive half-globe, which Ye performed on at his comeback concerts in Los Angeles earlier this month.

In a statement about the concert, the Prime Minister’s Office in Albania told local news outlet BIRN that the decision to have Ye perform is based on economics.

“In every aspect, it is our obligation to welcome and facilitate the development of such events that bring numerous benefits to tourism and the economy,’ the ministry told BIRN. Adding that the concert “will have an extraordinary impact on the promotion of tourism and the local economy.”

Ye has had a hard time doing shows in Europe due to his past anti-Semitic comments. The Wireless Festival 2026 was canceled after the government barred Ye from coming to the U.K. He was set to headline. He's also had proposed shows in Poland and Switzerland canceled and has postpone his show in France that was scheduled to take place in June.

Watch a Video Showing a Mock Version of the Stadium Ye Will Perform at in Albania This Summer

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