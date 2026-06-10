Woman Cries in Tell-All Interview as She Describes Ye Sticking His Fingers in Her Mouth, Allegedly Choking Her on Video Set

A woman suing Ye for allegedly assaulting her during a 2010 music video shoot cries in a tell-all interview as she describes the rapper sticking his fingers in her mouth and allegedly choking her.

On Wednesday (June 10), the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast premiered an interview with former America's Next Top Model contestant Jennifer An, who sued Yeezy in 2024 for gender motivated violence. An broke down while describing the alleged incident, where she claims the rapper-producer forced his fingers in her mouth and choked her until she blacked out.

"He had me sit in a chair in front of the camera," An recounted. "Then playback started, and all of a sudden, he reaches a hand out and starts choking me. And I'm just not sure what's happening. Then, he pulls out his other hand and starts choking me with both hands...And sticking his hand inside of my mouth. It simulated oral sex."

She continued: "I remember, like, feeling so suffocated," she recounted. "Like, unsure [and] scared."

An claims the incident happened on the set of Ye and La Roux's collab "In for the Kill." After allegedly choking An, Ye yelled out, "This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso," according to the suit. An also claims high-profile figures in the music industry tried to bury the incident.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for comment.

Watch Jennifer An Recount Allegedly Being Assaulted by Ye During a Music Video Shoot

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