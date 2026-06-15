Ye Will Be Returning to His Hometown of Chicago for Two Shows

Ye has announced two Chicago hometown shows slated for September.

On Monday (June 15), Yeezy released a handful of new performance dates on his website, the final of which consists of two back-to-back shows at Chicago's 63,500-capacity stadium, Soldier Field, on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

Ye last performed in his city for his Donda listening party in 2021, making for nearly a five-year gap.

In addition to the Chicago shows, a date for San Antonio was also added. In the coming months, Ye will perform in the previously-announced locations of Tampa, Spain, Portugal and Albania as well. The latter will take place on July 11 at Air Albania Stadium, which holds a capacity of 22,500. But for this concert, the venue will reportedly construct a purpose-built temporary stadium that can hold up to 60,000.

The design will feature the massive half-globe, which Ye performed on at his comeback concerts in Los Angeles earlier this spring.

In a statement about the concert, the Prime Minister’s Office in Albania told local news outlet BIRN that the decision to have Ye perform is based on economics.

“In every aspect, it is our obligation to welcome and facilitate the development of such events that bring numerous benefits to tourism and the economy,’ the ministry told BIRN. Adding that the concert “will have an extraordinary impact on the promotion of tourism and the local economy.”

Ticket information for all show dates are available on Ye’s website.

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