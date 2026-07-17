Over the past six years, Verzuz has become a musical institution, delivering memorable matchups for rap fans and curating the battles they expect to see. However, there are several hip-hop artists with stacked music catalogs who you probably won't see hitting the Verzuz stages, and it's not because they are shy.

Fans have been praying desperately for Jaÿ-Z to do a Verzuz, but it's not going to happen. During a chat session on X with journalist Rob Markman in December of 2021, Hov made it clear he has no competition when it comes to Verzuz.

"No one can stand on that stage with me. I'm telling you the real. It's not a shot. It's not a chance in hell," Jigga said.

Fellow rapper Lil Wayne is a great artist for Verzuz. The rap veteran's catalog is extensive, so it would have to be with someone of his caliber. But Weezy feels that doing a Verzuz battle would only be a losing proposition for the other artist.

"If it's the wrong type of situation on that Verzuz, you can end their careers," Tunechi told DJ Drama in a June 2026 interview. "That's what I would do. Who wants to do that? I don't want to be that guy."

T.I. has famously called out 50 Cent to a Verzuz battle, and his invitation sparked a plethora of diss tracks from Tip and his sons, King and Domani, after Fif crossed the line by disrespecting their family. Although Tip has no interest in a musical battle, he stands firm on his position that no artist can beat him in a Verzuz. Period.

"I've gone on record and said can't nobody f**k with me and I stand on that," said T.I. on his Instagram Story.

Only time will tell if these rap legends will ever change their minds about battling. Until then, peep our list of hip-hop artists who you probably won't see hitting the Verzuz stage below.

Rappers You Probably Won't See Hitting the Verzuz Stage

Lil Wayne

T.I.

Jaÿ-Z

Ice Cube

The Game

DJ Khaled

Ye