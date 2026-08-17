Ye Insists There’s No Brand Other Than Yeezy That Can Bring Out 120,000 People a Night to a Show

Ye is standing ten toes down on the fashion empire he built, noting that no other company can bring out as many people as Yeezy can to a show.

On Monday (Aug. 17), Ye hit X to tout the reach of his brand, claiming that no matter how big another company may be, "there’s no brand other than Yeezy that can bring out 120,000 people a night."

The statement is the latest in a series of big declarations from Ye about Yeezy's place in the fashion world. Just days earlier, he compared the brand to Apple, writing that "Yeezy is Apple of clothing."

His comments arrive as Yeezy just made a return to traditional retail. After spending the last four years largely absent from physical stores, the brand returned through JD Stores this month with the release of its YZY Slides. This is a major milestone for Yeezy following the split from Adidas in 2022, which brought its retail distribution to an end.

Ye has also been previewing new footwear designs as he builds toward Yeezy’s next chapter. Earlier this month, he gave fans a look at several upcoming silhouettes, including the Yeezy 800.

The all-black sneaker features a layered design with mesh, leather and suede across the upper, along with a chunky sole that continues the mesh look around the bottom of the shoe. He also showed off several military-inspired boots and more recently, a high-top boot version of the 800s.

A full release date has not yet been announced for the 800 boots, but the sneakers are expected to head to retail in December.

Check out Ye's full posts below.

See Ye's Posts About the Yeezy Brand

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