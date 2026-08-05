Ye Gives First Look at New Yeezy 800 Sneakers

Ye is giving fans a look at what's next for YZY with a preview of the Yeezy 800.

Last Sunday (August 2), the polarizing Chicago native hit his Instagram Story to preview several upcoming sneaker and boot designs, including a brand-new silhouette called the Yeezy 800. The all-black sneaker features a layered design with mesh, leather and suede across the upper, along with a chunky sole that continues the mesh look around the bottom of the shoe.

Alongside the Yeezy 800, Ye also showed off several military-inspired boots. The rugged designs resemble some of the footwear released during earlier Yeezy collections, leading fans to speculate that the brand could be revisiting some of its signature aesthetics while introducing new silhouettes.

The previews arrive at a pivotal moment for YZY. After spending the last four years largely absent from traditional retail stores, the brand is preparing to make its return through JD Stores with the release of its YZY Slides later this month. The launch marks one of the biggest milestones for the company since its retail distribution came to a halt following Ye's split from Adidas in 2022.

While Ye has yet to announce a release date for the Yeezy 800 or the newly teased boots, the latest previews suggest there's more on the way beyond the upcoming slides.

Check out a preview of the Yeezy 800 below.

See an Early Look at the Yeezy 800

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