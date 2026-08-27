Ye Makes Surprise Appearance to Support Lil Durk at His Murder-for-Hire Trial

Ye made a surprise appearance at the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles to support Lil Durk at his murder-for-hire trial.

On Thursday (Aug. 27), the Chicago rapper-producer walked into the courthouse and headed to the courtroom where Durk's trial was being held. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Ye reportedly sat with Durk’s family as OTF Jam testified. Additionally, the Grammy-winning rhymer was also spotted with OTF artist Doodie Lo holding up a "Free Durk" T-shirt.

"Ye We Love And Respect You For Showing Up At Our Darkest Times," Doodie Lo wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which can be viewed below.

Ye is not the only rapper who has shown their support for Durkio, who is on trial for allegedly placing a bounty and orchestrating a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the shooting death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando's associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks in November of 2020.

On Monday (Aug. 24), Chicago rappers G Herbo, Dreezy and Doodie Lo were outside the courthouse rocking "Free Durk" shirts in a show of solidarity for Durk. Fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly was also present during his trial and reportedly watched the hearing from an overflow room. India Royale was also seen leaving the courthouse, and Durk's father, Durk Banks Sr., was also seen outside the courtroom.

Stay tuned to XXL for more updates on Lil Durk's trial.

Watch Ye Show Up to Support Lil Durk at His Murder-for-Hire Trial

Read OTF Rapper Doodie Lo's Message to Ye for Supporting Lil Durk

Watch Ye Leave L.A. Courthouse After Showing Support for Lil Durk at His Trial

See G. Herbo, Durk's Dad and Fans Show Their Support for Lil Durk

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