G Herbo, Dreezy, Doodie Lo and Lil Durk's dad show support at the start of Durk's murder-for-hire trial.

On Monday (Aug. 24), opening statements started in the Chicago rapper's long-awaited murder trial in Los Angeles. In addition to several fans showing up with "Free Durk" signs and shirts, some of the embattled rap star's peers also came to court to show support.

Durk's father, Durk Banks Sr., was spotted outside the courtroom. Chicago rappers G Herbo, Dreezy and Doodie Lo were there as well. MGK was also present and reportedly watched the hearing from an overflow room. India Love was also videoed leaving the courthouse.

Durk is in for the legal battle of his life as he faces accusations that he orchestrated a hit on Quando Rondo in 2022 in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks in November of 2020.

Durk and his remaining codefendants, accused hitmen, DeAndre Wilson and David Lindsey, have pleaded not guilty and are currently standing trial together. During opening statements on Monday, the prosecution revealed that two of Durk's former codefendants—Kavon "OTF Vonni" Grant and Keith Jones—will testify against Durk. Former Durk associate Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester will also take the stand.

See fans and rappers appearing at court to show love to Lil Durk at the start of his murder-for-hire trial below.

Watch G Herbo, Doodie Lo, India Love and More at Court Supporting Lil Durk at Trial

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