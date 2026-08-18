Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Attempt to Squash Beef With Quando Rondo After Quando’s Cousin Was Killed

Lil Durk allegedly turned down a peace offering from one of Quando Rondo's affiliates months after the death of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 18), Durkio sent a text and voice note on Christmas Day of 2022 saying that Rondo's people had reached out to "squash" the beef and make "peace." This was about four months after Pub's death.

But according to the docs, Durk said he was "not hopping on the phone to squash" it because "this for thang and von." He also allegedly added, "call me bout peace, take the peace of the switch," which federal agents say is a reference to the machine gun used to kill Pub.

Durk is currently facing a possible life sentence after being accused of orchestrating Pub's 2022 murder to avenge the murder of King Von.

Investigators say Durk paid five men to murder Quando Rondo, who was killed by Rondo's associate Timothy Leeks following a fight in 2020. The murder attempt resulted in the death of Quando Rondo's cousin.

Durk was arrested in October of 2024 and has remained behind bars since. Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday (Aug. 20), with opening arguments beginning as early as the following day.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Check out the court document below.

See the Court Document Alleging Lil Durk Turned Down a Peace Offering

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