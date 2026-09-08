OTF Jam Disses Lil Durk for Only Caring About Himself After Testifying Against Durk at Trial

OTF Jam is speaking out against Lil Durk after taking the stand and testifying against the Chicago rapper during his murder-for-hire trial.

On Sunday (Sept. 6), Jam shared a lengthy message to his Instagram Story from behind bars amid accusations of being a snitch for his testimony. While noting that he's not letting the internet chatter get under his skin, he added that Durk was not a "real boss leader" because he put his friends in a bad position.

"F**k Durk," he wrote. "The money made dude a leader and if you ain't never really been a soldier you can never fully lead. A real boss leader whatever he call his self would never have ni**as he love do sh*t he wouldn't do or put his hommies in a f**ked up position."

He went on to say that he'd just gotten out of a long bid and had only been home a few months before Durk allegedly called him to Los Angeles for the plot against Quando Rondo–which Jam says he had no idea about until he got there.

"I ain't saying it make it right what I'm doing cuz I hate what I'm doing but dude don't [care] about sh*t but his self and his image to the world," Jam added. "This sh*t happen wrong for his own selfish reasons."

The following day, Jam apparently had more grievances to air out. He returned to his Instagram with another lengthy message that seemed to be aimed at his wife and his ex-girlfriend, who both testified in Durk's defense for the trial. Among other things, his wife said on the stand their 15-year-old son disowned his father for snitching.

"Them joes just do sh*t for attention one of them hoes bitter and delusional every ni**a dat f**k her she lie and tell them she pregnant them hoes sad," he wrote. "I'm bouta get on both they a*s tomorrow!!! I don’t even know why HPV having b**ches would even play wit me! B**ches took money from da feds and that sh*t in black and white I'ma post everything!!"

Check out all of Jam's posts in full below.

See OTF Jam Go Off on His Wife, His Ex and Lil Durk

See a History of 20 High-Profile Hip-Hop Fed Cases