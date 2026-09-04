Lil Durk Will Not Testify in His Murder-for-Hire Trial

Lil Durk will not be taking the stand to testify in his ongoing murder-for-hire trial.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), journalist Michael Blackshire reported the defense had rested its case and Durk would not be taking the stand, nor would his two accused co-conspirators on trial with him.

"The defense has fully rested. Durk Banks (Lil Durk) Deandre Wilson (OTF Dede), and David Lindsey (Browneyez) will not testify," Blackshire wrote on X.

Lil Durk is currently on day ten of his murder-for-hire trial as of this writing, where he stands accused of orchestrating the 2022 hit on Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. While Rondo was not killed, his cousin, Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, was killed in the melee.

This week saw a wide array of witnesses take the stand for the Chicago rapper's defense, including Big Country's sister Tonya Johnican, Kevin Freeman from Durk's non-profit organization Neighborhood Heroes, Sanchay "Dharmic" Jain–who is the former SVP of Marketing at Alamo Records, OTF Jam's wife, his ex-girlfriend and more.

Durk and his legal team are arguing that he had nothing to do with the situation and instead that one of his alleged co-conspirators, Kavon Grant, a.k.a. OTF Vonnie, was the "mastermind" of the entire thing.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could face life in prison. The court is scheduled to begin hearing closing arguments on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

See the full post from Michael Blackshire below.

See Journalist Michael Blackshire Confirm Lil Durk Will Not Be Testifying

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 39 years.