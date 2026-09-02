Lil Durk’s Alleged ‘Opp List’ Shown in Court Includes YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quando Rondo, 6ix9ine and More

Prosecutors in the Lil Durk trial revealed the Chicago rapper's alleged "Opp List" that included YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quando Rondo, 6ix9ine, and more.

On Wednesday (Sept. 2), Day 11 of the Lil Durk trial in Los Angeles, prosecutors showed a private list that Durkio allegedly sent to his team of people that he hated. Among the names featured on the list were NBA YoungBoy, Quando, 6ix9ine, the feds, and others. "These the MFs I hate and got something against me," Durk allegedly wrote at the end of the list.

Durkio also listed [GG] Puke, who allegedly killed Durk's brother Dontay Banks, Jr. (aka DThang), and Alexander Witherspoon, a person who Durk and King Von allegedly shot and attempted to rob at the Varsity in February of 2019. Following the incident, Durk was arrested on attempted murder charges, but those charges were later dropped in October of 2022.

Although YB, Quando, and Teskashi are well-known rivals of the OTF leader, another purported rap name Trina also appeared on the list, though it's unclear whether Durk was referring to the Miami rapper or another person.

Meanwhile, Durk's father, Dontay Banks Sr., spoke with ABC7 on Tuesday (Sept. 1), acknowledging that the trial has been stressful on him and the rest of the rapper's family.

"This has been really tough on the family. To see our son going through this is really hard, you know," he said outside of the courthouse. "We lost one of them [his other son Dontay Banks, Jr.] to gun violence."

"What I went through for the last 26 years I don't wish that on my worst enemy. Definitely not my son," Banks Sr., added, referring to himself spending 26 years in prison on drug charges.

Stay tuned to XXL for updates on the Lil Durk trial.

See Lil Durk's Alleged "Opp List" as Reported by Journalist Taylor Parise

Watch Trap Lore Ross' First Round of Recaps from Day 10 of the Lil Durk Trial

Watch ABC7's Report: Lil Durk's Father Speaks Out as Rapper's Murder-for-Hire Trial Continues

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