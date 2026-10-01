Lil Durk’s racketeering trial has been postponed until next year.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald signed off on the continuance of the trial.

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution, including the conspiracy charges against all defendants, the volume of discovery, and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," his ruling reads.

The trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on Oct. 5, will now start on Aug. 30, 2027.

The VICAR (Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering) charges were initially filed in a third superseding indictment ahead of Durk's murder-for-hire trial. The charges included the Quando Rondo hit, a 2019 shooting in Atlanta and a 2022 murder in Chicago. However, the rapper's attorneys were able to get the case severed. Lil Durk, who was acquitted of all charges at his murder-for-hire trial on Sept. 11, remains behind bars, with the second trial pending.

Durk is scheduled for a bond review hearing on Nov. 4, where he hopes to be freed as he awaits the second case. His attorneys will likely look to get the case thrown out, as he was acquitted of the main overt act in the racketeering indictment.

Check out court documents revealing the new trial date for Lil Durk's racketeering case below.

See Court Documents Showing Lil Durk's New Trial Date

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