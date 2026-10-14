Brian Steel explains why he joined Lil Durk’s legal team after Young Thug urged him to do so.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the famed attorney appeared on T.I.'s expediTIously podcast, where he discussed representing Young Thug, Lil Durk and Diddy in recent high-stakes cases.

Steel, who joined Durk's murder-for-hire case a few months before it went to trial, explained that Durk's team had been reaching out to him, but he was continuously busy. That's when Thugger stepped in.

"Then Jeffery called me and said, 'I love Durk. Durk is my brother," Steel recounted. "'I understand they've been calling you. Can you just make a meeting with them and work it out.' I was already eager to do it. It was just my schedule."

Steel said that after talking with Durk's family and camp, he was able to clear his schedule and join Drew Findling to successfully represent Durk in the rapper's murder-for-hire case.

After helping Durk beat one case, Steel is currently on board for Durk's second trial for racketeering. That case is scheduled to take place next August. Durk has a bond hearing next month, where he could be freed ahead of trial. Durk's team is hoping to get the case thrown out on the grounds that the rapper was already acquitted of the main accusation in the case.

Watch Brian Steel Explain Why He Joined Lil Durk’s Legal Team After Young Thug Urged Him to Do So

Watch Brian Steel on T.I.'s expediTIously Podcast

See Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory Hip-hop came out with a win in some way in these cases.