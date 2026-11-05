Lil Durk Under Investigation for Allegedly Bringing Contraband Into Jail, Prosecutors Say He Hid Apple Watch in Body Cavity

Lil Durk is under investigation for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail he's currently being held in, as prosecutors claim he hid an Apple Watch in a body cavity.

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), federal prosecutors filed their official response to Durk's bond request and once again opposed his release, arguing the Chicago rapper remains both a flight risk and a potential threat to the community. The government maintained Durk should remain behind bars, noting he has already been denied bond four times. Prosecutors also alleged that the rapper continues to break detention center rules and is under investigation for allegedly "facilitating the introduction of contraband" at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center.

The allegations continued inside the courtroom, where prosecutors claimed Durk managed to obtain an Apple Watch, conceal it in a body cavity and use the device to make hundreds of phone calls. Los Angeles Magazine reporter Taylor Parise, who is following the hearing, reported the claims.

Meanwhile, Durk's attorneys presented an expanded bond proposal that would put up his mother’s home as collateral, along with the rapper's royalties, publishing rights, name, image and likeness and touring revenue. His legal team also pointed to his recent acquittal in a separate murder-for-hire case, arguing that his favorable legal outcome gave him no reason to flee.

After listening to arguments from both sides, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald opted to hold off on making a decision Wednesday. The judge is expected to announce his ruling Thursday (Nov. 5).

Watch Taylor Parise's report on the situation below.

Watch Taylor Parise Speak on Lil Durk's Alleged Contraband Investigation

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