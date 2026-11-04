Feds Reject Lil Durk’s Celebrity Support Letters, Say They Are Not Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free Cards

The feds have rejected Lil Durk's celebrity support letters and say they are not get-out-of-jail-free cards.

In documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Nov. 4), federal prosecutors submitted a letter of objection regarding the Chicago rapper's request for release on bond before his second trial, which is scheduled for next August. Prosecutors noted that Durk had already been refused bond on four prior occasions, and argued that his proposed bond package fails to address concerns over flight risk and public safety.

Additionally, the feds claim Durk has continued to violate Bureau of Prisons rules by making unauthorized calls and sneaking contraband into jail. Recently, it was reported that Durk was placed in solitary confinement after talking back to jail staff and questioning their constant shakedown of his cell.

As for the celebrity endorsement letters, prosecutors insist the missives by JAŸ-Z, J. Cole and other celebs should not influence the court's decision on granting Durk bond.

"Defendant has trotted out several celebrities in his support," the filing reads, which also mentions paid protesters being used outside the courthouse during Durk's previous trial. "This familiar playbook to apply public pressure to these proceedings, in search of preferential treatment, should be rejected out of hand by this Court."

Lil Durk has a bond review hearing scheduled for today in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning rapper was found not guilty of murder-for-hire in September. He is facing a second trial on VICAR (Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering) charges in connection to his rap crew, Only The Family (OTF), in August 2027.

Check out what the feds had to say about Durkio's celebrity endorsement letters below.

See the Prosecutors' Filings to the Judge Dismissing Lil Durk's Celebrity Support Letters

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