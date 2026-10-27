Jaÿ-Z to Perform at Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show

JAŸ-Z has officially been named as the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show performer.

On Monday night (Oct. 26), Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation made the announcement during halftime at the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Dallas Cowboys on ESPN's Monday Night Football. The big show will go down at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027.

In a video promo for the performance, Hov is sitting alone in the SoFi stands as the camera pans out to show two goats with him and "The GOAT's out of the bag" on the screen.

The news confirms rumors that have been circulating for the past two month and comes amid a major run for Hov, who has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint this year.

In a statement, JAŸ said, "From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added: "For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."

JAŸ-Z has been involved in the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, when Roc Nation signed a reported $5 million-a-year deal with the NFL to curate and produce the performance. The league renewed the partnership in 2024 for another five years.

Check out the video promo for the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show below.

Watch JAŸ-Z's Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Promo

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