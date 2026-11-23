Jaÿ-Z's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show is headed to the big screen, with the 2027 game set to be played in IMAX theaters across the United States and select international markets.

According to a report from Variety on Monday (Nov. 23), IMAX is teaming up with ESPN, The Walt Disney Company and the NFL to present Super Bowl LXI in hundreds of the company's premium theaters. The four-hour presentation will include ESPN's main game telecast, Hov's halftime performance and pregame and postgame coverage. The partnership marks the first time the Super Bowl will be shown in IMAX theaters and the company's largest-ever live event.

Just under a month ago, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that Jaÿ would perform at the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February. In a video promo for the performance, Hov is sitting alone in the stands at SoFi Stadium as the camera pans out to show him surrounded by several goats, followed by "The GOAT's out of the bag" flashing on the screen.

"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," Hov added in a press release. "Thirty years of music, work and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

The day after the announcement, TMZ caught up with the legendary MC and asked him if he's feeling any pressure to outdo himself with his performance at the coveted event.

"I don't have pressure," he said before laughing.

Super Bowl LXI will go down live from Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027.

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