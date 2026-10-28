JAŸ-Z says he feels no pressure headlining the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A day after it was announced that Hov was headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in February, TMZ caught up with him on Tuesday (Oct. 27) and asked him if he's feeling any pressure to outdo himself with his performance at the coveted event. "I don't have pressure," he said before laughing.

The TMZ cameraperson continued to press the issue and asked the Roc Nation co-founder what the preparation is going to be like for his halftime performance.

"Same as always," JAŸ quipped.

On Monday (Oct. 26), Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that JAŸ-Z would perform at the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027. In a video promo for the performance, Hov is sitting alone in the SoFi stands as the camera pans out to show him surrounded by several goats with him and "The GOAT's out of the bag" tagline flashing on the screen.

The news confirms the two months of speculation and comes during an impressive run for Hov, who is marking both the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of his classic 2001 project, The Blueprint this year.

In a statement, JAŸ said, "From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

Watch Hov talk about his upcoming performance for the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show below.

See JAŸ-Z's Response About Feeling Any Pressure for the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch JAŸ-Z's Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Promo

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