Jaÿ-Z, J. Cole, Lul Pab’s Mom and More Write Letters to Judge for Lil Durk to Be Released From Jail

Jaÿ-Z, J. Cole, Lul Pab’s mom and more write letters to the judge in support of a bond for Lil Durk.

On Tuesday (Oct. 27), Durk’s legal team filed exhibits in support of the Chicago rapper being freed on pretrial release ahead of his bond hearing next month. The filing includes an updated bond package and character letters from people backing Durk’s bond bid.

Jigga spoke highly of Durk and the significance of letting Durk go home before his next trial. “Release would allow him to support his family and continue the work in his community that I saw firsthand,” Jigga’s letter reads in part.

In his 2023 cover story with XXL, Durk recalled meeting Hov in passing at a Michael Rubin party and Hov telling Durk that he motivates him.

Cole, who collaborated with Durk on the Grammy-winning 2023 song "All My Life," concurred, writing to the judge, “I believe there is real value in giving him the opportunity to return to his family and fulfill his responsibilities to his community and those who depend on him while the remaining proceedings continue.”

Billionaire Michael Rubin, former Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Fox and Academy of Hope founder Andre Norman also wrote letters. Surprisingly, the mother of the man Durk was acquitted of murdering, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, also wrote a letter to the judge saying she does not object to Durk getting a bond.

Last June, United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled in denying Durk’s bond that “any set of conditions would need to impoverish [Durk] and lead to the forfeiture of all interest in his intellectual property."

The latest bond offering includes a “significant sum of cash and property proffered by friends” and Durk’s mom’s home as collateral, as well as the rapper’s royalties, publishing rights, name/image/likeness and touring income.

“Should Mr. Banks violate his release conditions, both he and his family would be left destitute indefinitely,” the filing reads.

Lil Durk’s parent label Sony has offered to put up $1 million and agreed that Durk “is allowed to forfeit his future earnings toward the bond in an amount to be determined by the court.”

Lil Durk’s bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4. After being acquitted of murder-for-hire in September, he is slated to stand trial on racketeering charges next August.

Read Jaÿ-Z, J. Cole, Lul Pab’s Mom and Others' Letters to Lil Durk's Judge

See Why These 22 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now