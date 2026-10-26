Vote for the Best Rapper of the Last Decade

Hip-hop has undergone a massive transformation over the past decade. From 2016 to 2026, the genre has been defined by blockbuster albums, record-breaking streaming numbers, sold-out arena and stadium tours, viral moments and one of the most consequential rap battles in hip-hop history.

Through it all, a select group of rappers have put together remarkable decade-long runs, dominating the charts, influencing the sound of rap and driving some of the culture’s biggest conversations. But when the numbers, music, impact, influence and moments are all considered, one question remains: Who is the best rapper of the last 10 years?

XXL is calling on hip-hop fans to make their voices heard. In partnership with VAZA, XXL presents the Best Rappers of the Last Decade bracket, featuring 16 artists who have made a major impact on hip-hop over the past 10 years. Now, it’s up to the fans to decide who takes the top spot. Cast your vote today.

Drake spent the last decade as the reigning streaming king in rap. In 2025, Spotify announced that for the 11th consecutive year, the Toronto rap superstar remains the most-streamed rapper in history, pulling in around 18 billion streams annually on their platform. Beyond streaming numbers, Drizzy has also continued to fill arenas worldwide with his massive treks like the Anita Max Win Tour in 2025 and his It’s All a Blur Tour in 2023 and 2024, which grossed over $320 million.

In May of 2026, the OVO leader made history by being the first artist to ever secure the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time with his trifecta of albums: Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour. He also released the not-so-short film FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), which had people talking on social media, this past September.

Kendrick Lamar is another major contender with an impressive decade of rap dominance. The Compton rapper delivered three impactful albums: DAMN. (2017), Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (2022) and GNX (2024). Additionally, K-Dot won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018 for DAMN., while Mr. Morale and GNX both won Best Rap Album Grammy trophies in 2023 and 2026, respectively.

Of course, Kendrick monopolized his cultural impact with his impressive lyrical shellacking against Drake in their historic 2024 rap beef, and followed it with his iconic halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl. K-Dot's Grand National Tour became the highest-grossing rap tour ever after earning $390.7 million in 2025.

Several other artists also had an impressive run over the last 10 years, including Travis Scott, J. Cole, Cardi B, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.

But there can only be one winner. The first round is underway to find out who will be crowned the Best Rapper of the Last Decade. Who will walk away with the win?

For each matchup, fans can vote for free or stake money behind their choice on VAZA. Everyone who stakes on the winning choice gets paid by the losing side. The bracket game continues until the final round, where the ultimate title of Best Rapper of the Last Decade will be awarded.

All voting will be done on VAZA’s website: www.vaza.vote. Voting is going on now and runs through Nov. 28.

See the full list of contenders and the first matchup below.

LEFT

Drake vs. Lil Uzi Vert

YoungBoy Never Broke Again vs. 21 Savage

Cardi B vs. Young Thug

Ye vs. Future

RIGHT

Kendrick Lamar vs. Nicki Minaj

Eminem vs. Travis Scott

J. Cole vs. Tyler, The Creator

Playboi Carti vs. Lil Baby

Cofounded by Toronto entrepreneurs Navid Rahman, Ali El Zeir and Adel Rahman, VAZA has grown to more than 400,000 users in less than a year. The platform lets fans turn their passion for music and pop culture into rewards, with free voting and the option to put money behind their picks for a chance to earn when they win. Now, VAZA is teaming up with XXL to put one of hip-hop’s biggest debates where it belongs: in the hands of the fans.

This editorial is presented by VAZA.