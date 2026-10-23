Drake Gets an Early Start on 40th Birthday Festivities at Toronto’s CN Tower and New York City Restaurant

Drake got festivities started early this year for his 40th birthday, celebrating at both a Toronto landmark and an NYC hot spot before the big day.

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), Drizzy kicked things off with a private gathering in Toronto's CN Tower that included some of his closest friends as well as OVO signee Popcaan. He was also presented with a collage of memories from his friends, who put it together as a surprise.

Following that, Drake, his mom and his large entourage hopped in a fleet of SUVs and headed to his customized $185 million Air Drake plane. The crew then headed to New York City, where Drake was spotted on Thursday (Oct. 22) dining with friends at Italian restaurant Mamo.

The Toronto superstar will officially turn 40 on Saturday (Oct. 24). And this new lap around the sun could shape up to be a big one, as he's currently rumored to be headlining the 2027 Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

According to a report from Hits Daily Double earlier this month, Drake is "said to be in the Coachella discussion" for next year's festival. It's been more than a decade since he last headlined the popular music festival in 2015, and has only since returned once as a surprise guest during Future's set in 2017.

He also recently promised a 2027 tour in support of his trifecta of albums, Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti, that he released back in May.

Check out photos and videos from Drake's early birthday celebrations below.

Watch Moments From Drake's Early 40th Birthday Celebrations

Drake's Extensive Jewelry and Watch Collection