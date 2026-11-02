Drake Pulling Up to Ye’s Houston Show Was Not on Anyone’s Bingo Card

Drake surprised rap fans and likely Ye himself when he pulled up to Yeezy's Houston show on Halloween, a surprise move that was not on anyone's 2026 bingo card.

Last Saturday (Oct. 31), Ye performed a sold-out show at Houston's Reliant Stadium, drawing a reported 80,210 people and setting a new record for the amount of attendees at a hip-hop concert in the U.S. "Houston made history tonight!" read a post on the stadium Instagram account. "Ye Live in Houston has officially broken the U.S. Stadium Rap Concert attendance record!"

Drizzy, alongside Travis Scott, watched Ye take the globe-like stage from the crowd, and witnessed North West popped out as a special guest to perform "Legacy" and "Talking." Playboi Carti also joined Ye for "Carnival" and "Off the Grid" as well as "Evil J0rdan" and "FE!N."

Earlier that night, Drizzy and Travis were spotted sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game.

Drake and Ye have experienced plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, which has shifted between mutual admiration and public tension over the years. However, Ye has seemingly been making an effort to repair things recently. Last March, he publicly expressed his love for Drake and later attempted to get Aubrey to appear on his Bully cut, "Preacher Man." And more recently, Drake appeared to acknowledge Ye's gestures when he liked an Instagram post last month showing the Chicago rapper unveiling a street sign named in honor of his late mother.

Check out the clips of Drizzy attending Ye's Houston show on Halloween below.

Watch Drake at Ye's Houston Show

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