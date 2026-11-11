Drake Sheds a Tear Following Coachella 2027 Lineup Announcement After Headliner Rumor

Drake appears to get emotional at the announcement of the 2027 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival lineup, following rumors that he was set to headline the popular festival.

On Wednesday (Nov. 11), organizers of Coachella hopped on the event's Instagram account to officially announce the performers for their annual music festival, which takes place in April of 2027 in Indio, Calif. The flyer featured big-name acts like Don Toliver, SZA, Mariah The Scientist, Fetty Wap, Nettspend, Xaviersobased, Freddie Gibbs, EsDeeKid, Murda Beatz and more. However, mysteriously absent is Drake.

In the comment section of the post, Drizzy posted a crying face emoji, which could mean either he was disappointed about not headlining or that festival organizers snubbed him for a Coachella performance.

In October, the OVO Sound leader was rumored to headline Coachella. According to reports, Drizzy was "said to be in the Coachella discussion" with organizers. The story sparked rumors that Drake was possibly returning to the desert to headline the music fest. It would mark over 10 years since his previous headlining performance at Coachella in 2015, as well as his surprise appearance during Future's set back in 2017.

Although Drake won't rock the mic at Coachella, he did promise he would headline his own tour next year in support of his three albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti.

"Obviously, tour is coming, and other things on the horizon," he told Etalk Canada back in September. "Of course, we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world."

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday (Nov. 13) at 3 p.m. EST.

Check out the Coachella lineup flyer and Drizzy's reaction below.

See the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Lineup and Drake's Reaction

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