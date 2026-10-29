Drake Dominates the Billboard 200 With 11 Albums on the Chart

Drake currently has 11 albums on the Billboard 200 this week, which is more than any other artist on the chart.

According to Luminate's chart data for the week ending Oct. 31, the Toronto rapper has music spanning more than a decade represented on this week's chart, from his 2010 debut album to his latest projects. Here's where his 11 albums land on this week's chart:

No. 7: HABIBTI

No. 12: ICEMAN

No. 18: Take Care

No. 40: Views

No. 64: Certified Lover Boy

No. 71: Thank Me Later

No. 77: Scorpion

No. 88: For All the Dogs

No. 118: Nothing Was the Same

No. 134: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR

No. 146: More Life

HABIBTI is the newest album on the list, following its deluxe re-release as HABIBTI (FOMO) at the top of October. The expanded edition features additional songs connected to Drizzy's FOMO short film.

Behind Drake, Taylor Swift has quite a few albums charting this week as well with seven, while his nemesis Kendrick Lamar also has three projects on there: good kid, m.A.A.d city, GNX and DAMN.

Back in May, The Boy previously reached an even higher number of charting albums when he released three albums in one day: ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. All three debuted in the top three positions of the Billboard 200, with ICEMAN at No. 1, HABIBTI at No. 2 and MAID OF HONOUR at No. 3. The release helped Drizzy land 12 albums on the chart simultaneously, making him the first living solo artist to achieve that feat since the Billboard 200 combined its mono and stereo album charts in 1963, according to Billboard.

See Drake's First-Week Sales for All His Projects