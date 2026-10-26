Drake’s 40th Birthday Extravaganza Includes Two Lavish Parties, Backstreet Boys Performance and Lots of Expensive Gifts

Drake had quite the run for his 40th birthday, with celebrations that included live performances from the likes of Backstreet Boys, Sexyy Red and Bow Wow, plus some major gifts for both himself and attendees.

On Friday (Oct. 23), Drake's first of two New York City parties went down at Casa Cipriani. The Toronto rapper not only got a performance from Backstreet Boys, but he even joined the legendary boyband on stage to assist for their chart-topping single, "I Want It That Way." Later that night, he was gifted a red Ferrari from his "I'm Spent" collaborator, Loe Shimmy. And in true Drake fashion, he also gifted others with $1 million in raffle prizes that included Chanel and Hermès bags throughout the evening.

Night two went down at Delilah in NYC, and included Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy again, Future, Bow Wow and more. At one point in the night, he made sure to give Bow Wizzle his flowers, noting how much impact Bow had on him growing up.

Drizzy made sure to shout out Lil Wayne as well, telling the crowd, "I would not be here if it was not by way and courtesy of the young man Lil Wayne from YMCMB!"

In addition to the Ferrari, other gifts Drake received throughout the weekend included a custom Anomaly Relic necklace, custom OVO Birkin bag, a Money Gang chain and more.

Check out the biggest moments from both of Drake's 40th birthday parties in NYC below.

Watch Moments From Night One of Drake's 40th Birthday Party

Watch Moments From Night Two of Drake's 40th Birthday Party

See Some of Drake's Birthday Gifts

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