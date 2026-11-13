NBA Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says Drake’s Iceman is the Best Album of 2026, Crowns Drizzy the GOAT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an OVO stan. The Oklahoma City Thunder b-baller proclaims Drake's Iceman as the best album of 2026 and crowns him the greatest rapper of all time.

In an interview with Spotify, which premiered on Friday (Nov. 13) on YouTube, SGA was asked about Drake’s best albums and where he ranks them. For the 28-year-old athlete, Drizzy's Take Care and Nothing Was the Same are "1a and 1b," with Iceman following behind them. SGA loved Iceman so much that he called it the best album of 2026.

"One, I think it has no skips," he said of 6 God's project. "And then two, I think just the whole storyline and the back and forth and to produce like that after what the narrative was and what it is now, it speaks for itself and greatness."

SGA may be referring to Drake's historic 2024 rap feud with Kendrick Lamar. Although many fans doubted Drizzy's capability to drop a strong rap project following his lyrical defeat by the Compton rhymer, it's clear with Iceman that the Toronto rap star continues to dominate the Billboard music charts.

Interestingly, when SGA was asked to describe his personality as a music fan, he brought up Drake again.

"I debate a little bit here and there. I don't really have, like, a crazy hot take," he said. "Whenever I say like, Drake's the greatest rapper of all time, like all the older guys like go crazy, but that's about it."

Later, in the interview, the topic of Drake's referencing SGA scoring 30 points against someone's boyfriend on the Habibti track, "Hurrr Nor Thurrr" (featuring Sexyy Red), had the NBA star doing a double take.

"I was confused at first," he said. "I had to play it back to see if he actually said my name."

SGA acknowledged that he has numerous 30-point night games, but he's not sure who the specific player or boyfriend Drake references in the line, "You fly out and Shai gave your boyfriend a thirty-piece all in your face."

"I laughed a little bit, and interestingly enough, I have had 30 plenty of times in my career, so really, truly, he could be talking about anybody. I think it's a great bar," he said, adding, "It's genius."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked about some of his musical memories, Migos' classic song "Bad and Boujee," and more in his Spotify interview below.

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Full Interview With Spotify

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