Sexyy Red Admits Friendship With Drake Initially Shocked Her But She’s Not Surprised by Their Bond

Sexyy Red and Drake are not just frequent collaborators but friends in real life, and she says though the friendship was a little shocking, it really makes sense when you get to know her.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), Sexyy pulled up to DJ Holiday's Holiday Season Live radio show on Hot 107.9 in Atlanta, where she was asked about their bond. The St. Louis native explained that while their friendship caught her off guard at first, she understands why Drizzy gravitates toward her, crediting her personality and the genuine way she treats the people in her life.

"I'm surprised, bruh. Like, yeah, I am, but then it's like, I got that effect," she said with a laugh. "It's not shocking because it's like, this in me. I mean, of course, he gon' f**k with me, he gon' fall for me. But it was shocking because it's like, dang, like when you actually sit back and look at it, like I took myself out of my shoes and I'm like, that is a crazy little combo. If you think about it, that is crazy."

She continued: "But if you get to know me, you'll understand like, Oh, this is why he love her so much because she's just so 100. I'm cool, I'm a good friend, good sister, good girlfriend, good daughter!"

Drake and Sexyy's friendship dates back to 2023, when they first connected on "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside SZA from his For All the Dogs album. The two continued their chemistry with "U My Everything" in 2024 and have since collaborated on "Cheetah Print" and "Hurrr Nor Thurr" from Drake's albums earlier this year.

Outside of music, Drake has shown his appreciation for Sexyy with generous gifts, including a Birkin bag and a custom pink diamond OVO chain this year. Sexyy has also joined him for several public appearances and previously described him as someone she can call on whenever she needs him in her August 2026 interview with XXL.

Check out Sexyy's full interview below. The Drake conversation happens around the 6:17 mark.

Watch Sexyy Red Discuss Her Friendship With Drake

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