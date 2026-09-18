Drake Gifts Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy Custom Pink OVO Chains

Drake has gifted two of his FOMO collaborators, Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy, with their very own OVO chains customized with pink diamonds.

Talking to N3on in a live stream shortly after FOMO premiered on Tuesday night (Sept. 15), Sandy revealed she had only gotten the chain the day before and that she has zero plans of ever removing it.

"Are you afraid to take it off?" N3on asked.

"No… I'm going to live in it," she jokingly replied.

Neither Sandy nor Sexyy rock the chain for their respective scenes in FOMO, so it appears the gifts arrived afterward.

Drizzy himself gave fans a look at his lavish collection of watches, jewelry, designer bags and cars in the short film. At one point in the nearly hour-long visual, the OVO superstar takes the camera inside his closet, where he houses a majority of the items.

Among the standout pieces is an iced-out pendant of the clock from Beauty and the Beast, as well as a custom Louis Vuitton bag featuring the branding from his Certified Lover Boy era. He also puts his collection of cars on display, including the infamous pink Range Rover once owned by Cam’ron.

The FOMO film features music from Drake's Maid of Honour and Habibti albums alongside new tracks, and in addition to Sexyy and Sandy, appearances from Kevin Durant, Lena The Plug, Shane Gillis and Drake's mother.

Take a closer look at Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy's OVO chains below.

See Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy's OVO Chains

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