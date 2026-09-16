Drake Plans New Tour for 2027

On the day of he premiered his short film, Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), Drake announces plans for a new tour in 2027.

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Drizzy confirmed plans for an upcoming tour in 2027 during an interview with Etalk Canada. At the red carpet event for his FOMO film, the OVO Sound leader casually slipped that he will be hitting the road next year.

"Obviously, tour is coming, and there's other things on the horizon," he said. "Of course, we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world."

"Hopefully you'll watch FOMO and uh we'll see you on tour soon," he added.

The news comes as everyone on social media is reacting to Drake's not-so-short film FOMO, which features new music, famous celebrities and a mind-boggling look at his huge jewelry closet.

When asked what he wanted people to understand about his visual, the 6 God said fans should know that life is too short and success is attainable.

"This life is passing us by really quick," he stated. "These years are going, these seasons are going."

"I just want to encourage people...I want people to be in touch with each other," he continued. "I want to see more artists."

"I don't want people to just think it's too unattainable. I don't want people to stop their ideas because we're living in a generation of watching or hearing or living vicariously through. That is missing out to me," he added.

The last time Drizzy was on the road was last year for his Anita Max Win Tour. Prior to that, he headlined his massive It's All a Blur Tour in 2023 and 2024.

Watch Drake's interview with Etalk below.

Watch Etalk: Drake Announces 2027 Tour

Watch Etalk: Drake Reflects on FOMO Ahead of 40th Birthday

Watch Etalk: Why Drake Is All About Chosen Family

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