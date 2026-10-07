Drake and Singer Keshia Chanté Shut Down Rumors He’s the Father of Her Unborn Child

Drake and singer Keshia Chanté have shut down rumors that the Toronto rap superstar is the father of her unborn child.

According to a TMZ report, published on Wednesday (Oct. 7), a rep for singer Keshia Chanté released a statement denying rumors that Drizzy is the father of her unborn baby. However, the rep added that her unborn son's father is a "public figure in music."

Her statement comes after Drake's PR team at The Agency Group told the media outlet on Tuesday (Oct. 6) that they completely and unequivocally deny the inaccurate paternity rumors.

Chanté announced her pregnancy to Hello! Canada on Oct. 6. Although she's keeping the baby's father's identity private, the television personality shared that her partner was the one eager to begin building a family together.

"I'm very free-spirited, and whatever the universe wants for me, I'll have," she told the publication. "But he said he was ready. He set up the play and he nailed it! God bless him."

Following Keshia Chanté's pregnancy announcement, rumors surfaced on social media that Drake could be the pappy, which they both subsequently have denied. The 6 God and Chanté share a decades-long friendship that started when both were child stars in Canada. According to reports, Chanté was the muse for his 2018 viral hit "In My Feelings" ("Keke, do you love me?"). In 2022, during a performance at his OVO Fest, Drake brought the singer-actress out onstage and affectionately introduced her to the crowd as his "first ever girlfriend." However, Keshia Chanté has always maintained that her relationship with Drake is strictly platonic.

Despite the rumors, Drake remains a devoted father to his 8-year-old son, Adonis, whom he co-parents with Sophie Brussaux.

See Keshia Chanté's Pregnancy Announcement With Hello Canada! Below

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