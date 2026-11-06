Future Taps Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy for New Song ‘Ya Hit’

Future and Drake are back on wax together for a second time this year on Future's new single, "Ya Hit," bringing along Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy along for the ride as well.

On Friday (Nov. 6), Future dropped the lead single to his next album–less than four months after his last album dropped. Produced by ATL Jacob, the track also features additional ad-libs from Sexyy Red. The Atlanta rapper previewed the song last month at a party in New York alongside Loe and Travis, as well as Cash Cobain.

"Baby, you f**kin' with lames, ya hit, ya hit," Loe raps on the hook. "Reach for this diamond, my chains, ya hit, ya hit/I don't really care for the fame, get hit, ya hit/She shakin' a*s, she done ran through the town, go down."

"Ya Hit" reunites Drizzy and Pluto again after the pair came together on the former's Iceman cut, "Ran to Atlanta." The pair had not appeared on a track together since 2022, following a rift that appeared to occur the following year and was further exacerbated in 2024 when Future and Metro Boomin released We Don't Trust You. The album included several veiled shots at Drake, and the single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, where K-Dot ripped into Aubrey and launched one of hip-hop's most infamous beefs.

As for Future's new album, it's set to be titled Infinity, but little other details are known just yet. Back in August, he teased the project on his Instagram Story while thanking fans for achieving his 12th No. 1 album with July's The Real Me.

"Thanks for the #1 album," he wrote in the post. "I'm always super grateful for the consistent love 1000% this next one for you."

Released on July 10, the 22-track The Real Me marked the Atlanta rapper's 10th solo studio album and his first solo release since 2024's Mixtape Pluto. With 131,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, Future topped the charts (and with no features), placing him in the top five artists with the most number-one albums in history.

Listen to Future's "Ya Hit" featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy below.

Listen to Future's 'Ya Hit' With Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DfZpNjwP8pq/

See Best-Selling Hip-Hop Projects in 2026 So Far