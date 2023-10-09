People Think Sophie Brussaux, the Mother of Drake’s Son Adonis, Got a Tattoo of Drake’s Face

People are convinced Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, got a tattoo of the rapper's face.

Drake's BM Gets Tattoo of His Face?

On (Oct. 7), Sophie Brussaux shared a carousel of photos from Drake's recent It's All a Blur Tour stop in Toronto, Canada. In the first pic, Sophie is posing with what appears to be a tattoo of Drake's face on her forearm. A video in the series shows Drake walking down the steps of Scotiabank Arena to begin his set. Other photos show Sophie and friends backstage. One pic shows two forearms with portraits of Drake's face tattooed on them.

Sophie captioned the photos: "Proud family moments."

People React to Sophie's Drake Tattoo

People online have been weighing in on Sophie's apparent Drake tattoo.

"Broooo she has a tattoo of drake omg she down bad," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter commented.

"That drake tattoo has me soo ded," someone else posted.

"The drake tattoo is crazy," another comment reads.

Is the Tattoo Real or Fake?

It appears the tattoo is of the temporary variety. In the tattoo photo, Sophie tagged temporary tattoo company Inkbox, which specializes in faux tattoos that last one to two weeks.

See Sophie's tattoo and reactions below.

