Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Drake’s New Diss Track ‘Family Matters’

Here are the complete lyrics to Drake's "Family Matters" diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Lyrics to Drake's "Family Matters"

Women’s Voice

Maybe in this song you shouldn’t start by saying...

Verse 1

Drake

N***a I said it, I know that you mad

I've emptied the clip over friendlier jabs

You mentioned my seed now deal with his dad

I gotta go bad, I gotta go bad

Mmm, mmm, yeah

Drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop a 50 bag for the mob in the spot

Drop a 50 bag, 29 for the thot

Uh, I was really, really tryna keep it PG

I was really, really tryna keep it PG

If you had a set then get your ass a DP

Two civilian getting real like you PC

You know who really bang a set, my n***a YG

You know who really bang a set, my n***a Chuck T

You know who even bang out a set out there is CB

N***a Cole losing sleep on this, it ain't me

You better have some paperwork or that s**t is fake tea

Can't be rapping ’bout no ratting that we can't read

I mean it's true, a n***a slimеd me for my AP

Just like how Metro slimеd a n***a for his main squeeze

Out here begging for attention, n***a say, "Please"

Always rapping like you ’bout to get the slaves free

You just acting like a activist, it's make believe

But you won't even go into your hood and plant money trees

You say you hate the girls I f**k, but what ya really mean?

I been with Black and White and everything that's in between

You the Black Massiah wifing up a mixed queen

And hit Vanilla Cream to help out with your self-esteem

On some Bobby s**t, I wanna know what Whitney need

All that puppy love was over in your late teens

Why you never hold your son and tell him, "Say cheese?"

We coulda left the kids outta this, don't blame me

You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet

Your baby mama captions always screamin, "Save me"

You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace

I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Freeeeeeeeee's

Don't make it Dave Free's

’Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD

Then this is all making plenty f**kin' sense to me

Aye, let that shorty breathe

Shake that a*s, b***h

Hands on your knees, hands on your knees

Hands on your knees

Shake that a*s for Drake, now shake that a*s for free

Yeah, yeah

Well not that kind of free, I'm talkin' 'bout my n***a Dave

Your man a little K, we call that s**t a mini Drac'

He always said I overlooked him, I was staring straight

These bars go over Kenny head, no matter what I say

I know you like to keep it short, so let me paraphrase

Knew it was smoke when Abel hit us with the serenade

N***a said, "Uh, uh"

Almost started reaching for my waist

Drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop a 50 bag for the mob in the spot

Drop a 50 bag, 29 for the thot

Uh, I was really, really tryna keep it PG

Verse 2

Drake

Yeah

Yeah, let me stop playing around, take this s**t serious

You ni**as is a joke, I'll take you serious though

Look, if Drake shooters doing TikToks, ni**a

Realest shooters in your gang that’s P's brother, y’all ain't getting s**t shot

Ni**a, can't listen to the stick talk in falsetto save it for a hip-hop ni**a

Y'all don't ever be at home, dawg you a souvenir out the gift shop

Still mad about that one ho we ain’t even f**k, I just lip locked with her

I get active when it’s wartime, I ain’t even really let my dick drop, ni**a

What the f**k? I heard Rick drop, ni**a

Talking something ’bout a nose job, ni**a

Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy and doctors never to y’all, ni**as

Put a ni**a in the bars, let a ni**a rot kinda like ya job, ni**a

House sitting on some land, but it’s out where no one even really know y’all ni**as

Bit****s gotta drive two hours for you to pay ’em just to give a blow job, ni**a

Must have snorted up a snowball

’Cause my last record deal was 400M's, these days that's a low ball ni**a

Ayy

Who's next on the list?

Which one of my so-called ni**as?

Which one of my so-called ni**as?

Which one of my so-called ni**as need a shell from the clip?

Always knew I had to smoke y’all ni**as

good kid, m.A.A.d city van

We'll pop the latch and let the doors slide

Tears running down my cheek laughing at you pussies dying it's a war cry

Weeknd music getting played in the spots where boys got a little more pride

That's why all your friends dipping to Atlanta paying to just find a tour guide

Abel run your f**king bread need to buy some more chains for some more guys

Lemme find another street ni**a I can take to the game, courtside

Let me get a used Ferrari for a rapper, take the ni**a on a horse ride

Anything to take the spotlight off the fact the boss is a drugged-out little punk sissy from the Northside

Rakim talking s**t again

Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first

Ni**a do the math, who I was hitting them

I ain't even know you rap still ’cause they only talking ’bout your fit again

Probably gotta a kid again before you think of dropping any s**t again

Even when you do drop they gon' say you should model ’cause it's mid again

Smoking Fenty ’bout they shoulda put ya on the first one you tryna get it in

Ask Fring if this a good idea next time you cuddled in the bed again

She'll even tell ya, Leave the boy alone before ya get your head split again”

Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it

Leland Wayne, he a f**king lame, so I know he had to be a f**king influence

These ni**as had a plan and they finally found a way to rope their way into it

Two separate albums dissing I just did a Kim to it ni**a skim through it

Me and Savage had the hoes dripping wet at the shows almost had to swim to it

K-Dot s**t is only hitting hard when Baby Keem put his pen to it

Ross calling me the White boy and the s**t kind of got a ring to it

’Cause all these rappers waiving white flags while the whole f**king club sing to it

Murder scene on your man tonight, then come to the vigil with the candlelight

Body after f**king body and you know Rick reading my Miranda Rights

I'm going on vacation now, hope next time, y’all planned it right

’Cause you gotta pay for saying my name, guess now ni**as understand the price

Ni**a, what? (6ix)

Verse 3

Drake

Kendrick just opened his mouth

Someone go hand him a Grammy right now

Where is your uncle at?

’Cause I wanna talk to the man of the house

West Coast ni**as to fades right

Come get this ass whoppin’, I’m handing them out

Ya wanna take up for Pharrell

The come get his legacy out of my house

A cease-and-desist is for hoes

Can’t listen to lies that come out of your mouth

You called the Tupac estate

And begged them to sue me and get that s**t down

I’m losing perspective on beef

Boi 1da send beat and I’ll kill ya for fun

Your daddy got robbed by Top

You Stunna and Wayne, like father like son

Anthony set up the plays

Kojo be charging you double or none

They shook about what I’m going to say

But texting your phone like we already won

You tell me what I shouldn't say

But f**k it my ni**a it’s already done

We already know it’s a 20 v 1

We already know why you went No. 1

It’s clearly because of the boy

The honorable thing is to give me the loot

You right about f**k The Big 3, it’s only Big D and there’s video proof

Our sons should go play at the park

Two light-skinned kids the s**t would be cute

Unless you don’t want to be seen with anyone that isn’t Blacker than you

We get it, we got it

The Blacker the berry the sweeter the juice

We get it you like to put gin in your juice

We get it you think that you Bishop in Juice

When you put your hands on your girl

Is it self-defense ’cause she’s bigger than you?

Your back is up against the curb

You digging for dirt should be digging for proof

Why did you move to New York?

Is it ’cause you living that bachelor life?

Proposed in 2015

But don’t want to make her your actual wife

I’m guessing this wedding ain’t happening, right?

’Cause we know the girls that you actually like

Your darkest secrets are coming to light

It’s all on your face like what happen to Mike

Oh s**t, it’s all making sense, maybe I’m Prince and you actually Mike

Michael was praying his features would change so people believe that he’s actually White

Top would make you do a features for change, get on pop records and rap for the Whites

And wait, you say your brother Jermaine but you wanted him to stay out the light

Oh s**t, just follow me right

’Cause nothing you saying could bother me right

I get off the plane

And nothing has changed

I head to Delilah with all of my ice

Head to Delilah with all of my ice

Head to Delilah with all of my ice

This s**t gotta be over by now for anyone out here that’s calling right

Ya dead

Ya dead

Ya dead

There’s nowhere to hide, there’s nowhere to hide

You know what I mean

You know what I mean

They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen

The picture you painted ain’t what it seems

Ya dead

