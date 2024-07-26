Rick Ross Offers Truce to 50 Cent If 50 Wants to Pitch Film Ideas to Him for Funding

Rick Ross offers a truce to 50 Cent if 50 wants to pitch him film ideas for funding.

Rick Ross Offers to Put Aside Beef With 50 Cent

On Friday (July 26), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to respond to a fan who asked him whether or not he would do business with 50 Cent despite their longstanding beef.

"I would, 50 Cent I see you raising money for your film ideas," Rozay said. "You asked a close friend of mine, I saw the renderings, the drawings of what you believe what your studio could be like in Shreveport. I'm gonna give you a once in a lifetime opportunity to come sit down at the table and present your ideas. I won't make you any promises. Men of business don't discuss the past. It's new money, I'll consider it. You know where I'm at financially. I could change your life."

Ross' change of heart comes moments after he was trolling 50 Cent because his ex-girlfriend Cuban Link appears to now be dating Travis Scott. After a video went viral showing Travis and Cuban together, Rozay commented "the massacre" on Akademiks reposting of the video.

Ross also posted a clip of the footage on his IG Story and wrote, "Many men, many many many men."

50 Cent and Rick Ross' Beef Dates Back Years

50 Cent and Rick Ross' beef started all the way back in 2008 after Fif complimented Ross during an interview and warned him not to stand too close to Fat Joe, with whom 50 was beefing with at the time. Ross then released "Mafia Music" in 2009, firing some of his first shots at 50. Fif responded by dropping "Officer Ricky (Go Ahead and Try Me)."

The two would continue to trade shots in songs and in interviews for years to come, but things hit a boiling point after 50 Cent released a sex tape featuring Rick Ross' child's mother. The tape landed him in a lawsuit that he later lost and caused him to file for bankruptcy.

The two rappers have continued to trade shots over the years. Last December, 50 clowned the album sales of Rick Ross and Meek Mill's joint album Too Good to Be True. Rozay responded by offering Fif $2 million for the G-Unit catalog. Most recently, 50 clowned Ross for getting attacked in Vancouver.

Read More: Rick Ross Insists He Was Not Punched During Brawl at Canada Concert

Watch Rick Ross offer to mend his feud with 50 Cent below.

Watch Rick Ross Offers to Put Aside His Beef With 50 Cent