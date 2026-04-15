Rick Ross Insists Drake Has Issues to Address Before Moving Past Their Beef

Rick Ross believes Drake has issues to address before moving past their beef.

On Wednesday (April 15), GRM Daily's Thoughts in a Culli YouTube show debuted a new episode with Rozay. During the chat, the host asked Ross about the possibility of reconciliation with Drake.

“Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there," Ross responded. "Is it any potential of him being a real ni**a? He gotta decide that. But he got sh*t he gotta deal with and address. Hopefully, it was a lot of ni**as that was watching and learned from it. It was unfortunate for him."

Ross also talked about a viral video of him performing Drake collabs at a recent concert, despite their beef.

"You never change your past," Ross explained. "The music I created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it and I'ma still enjoy it. Can't no lame ni**a or nobody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of."

"The sad part about it is, when I play those records, everybody just be standing and they don't sing his part no more," Ross continued. "I be like, 'No, y'all can sing it. Sing the little man part."

Drake and Rick Ross' underlying issues reached a head in 2024 when Drake shaded Rozay on the song "Push Ups" and Ross released the response "Champagne Moments" within hours. The two continued to trade shots. There has been no love gained since then.

Watch Rick Ross Address the Drake Beef

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