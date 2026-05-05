Drake Fans Think He’s Going to Announce Freeze The World Tour

Drake fans believe he's going to announce a tour called Freeze The World.

Drizzy's Iceman rollout has featured a cryptic phrase, which some fans believe hints at the upcoming tour. On April 21, when popular Twitch streamer Kishka obtained the bag containing Drake's Iceman album release date, the bag featured the phrase "Freeze The World."

Fast-forward to this past weekend, when Drake was spotted filming a video in Toronto. Several of the people in his crew were donning hoodies that featured the same phrase. Some fans think this is the start of a new era, which will include a world tour.

"Drake boutta announce the 'Freeze The World Tour' in the music video (PEAK FORESHADOWING)," one X user tweeted.

"One of Drakes crew members was spotted with a 'Freeze The World' hoodie Freeze The World Tour?" another account posted.

"FREEZE THE WORLD TOUR SOON REACH," someone else shared.

Drake has been teasing his Iceman album for over a year. He revealed the release date last month, which was hidden inside a massive stack of ice blocks that was placed in a Toronto parking lot.

In recent weeks, Drake has been ramping things up on the visual production side. Last month, there was a huge controlled explosion near the Toronto airport that is believed to be part of a Drake music video. He was also recently spotted recording an unreleased visual with his son.

Iceman is scheduled to come out on May 15.

See Fans Speculating That Drake Will Soon Announce a Tour Called Freeze The World

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