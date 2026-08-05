Drake Gifts Over $1 Million and Luxury Cars at Annual Event Celebrating Women

Drake's attendees at his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event this week walked away with more than $1 million in cash, Birkin bags, luxury vehicles and more.

On Tuesday (August 4), Drizzy held the third annual event at Toronto's Casa Loma. According to multiple reports, 10 women each received $50,000 in cash and six women received $100,000, while others walked away with luxury prizes including a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach and a Range Rover.

Videos circulating online captured Drake personally doling out the gifts while celebrating the women in attendance, who Akademiks says were picked at random and include various media personalities and influencers.

"Congratulations! F**king use it for whatever you need, you know!" Drake said at he gifted the 10 women with $50,000.

The event comes just days after Drake shared a photo of himself back in the studio, fueling speculation that he's already working on new music less than three months after his three-album bundle release Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour. The albums premiered at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart.

The achievement made Drake the first artist to hold the top three entries concurrently since the Billboard 200 chart started publishing weekly in March of 1956.

It also gave Drake the official tally of 15 No. 1 albums, surpassing Jaÿ-Z's record of 14 and tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among solo artists. The only act in front of him is The Beatles, who still hold the crown with 19 No. 1 albums.

Check out multiple videos from the Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event below.

Watch Highlights from Drake's Strong Women, Stronger Drinks Event

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