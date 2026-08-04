Drake Is Already Back in the Studio Just Months After Dropping Three Albums

Drake dropped three full albums just before the summer arrived, but the Toronto superstar is seemingly already back to work on more music.

On Sunday (August 2), a photo shared to social media finds Drizzy in a home studio, though no further context was given. The picture comes less than three months after his three-album bundle release Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, which premiered at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart. The achievement made Drake the first artist to hold the top three entries concurrently since the Billboard 200 chart started publishing weekly in March of 1956.

It also gave Drake the official tally of 15 No. 1 albums, surpassing Jaÿ-Z's record of 14 and tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among solo artists. The only act in front of him is The Beatles, who still hold the crown with 19 No. 1 albums.

On top of that, the Iceman single "Janice STFU" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of May 26, breaking Michael Jackson's record for the most No. 1s for a male solo artist.

In a recent interview with XXL, Swae Lee complimented the three-album drop and called it "smart as f**k."

"For [an artist] as big as Drake, that was smart as f**k. That was hard," Swae said. "And I don’t really think nobody did that before that sh*t. And when you that caliber artist, these people [are] really fans of you. I don’t think a true fan is not going to say anything is too much music. That’s a feast for you. Imagine if that was food. You getting three f**king courses at a restaurant you love. Drake is a restaurant they love. They not going to turn it down, all this music. If I was a fan of somebody, I would love that."

Check out the photo of Drake back in the studio below.

See Drake Back in the Studio

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