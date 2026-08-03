YG Issues Red Alert After Glasses Malone Accuses Drake of Trying to Get YG Arrested for Drakeo The Ruler’s Death

YG issues a "red alert" after Glasses Malone accuses Drake of trying to get YG arrested for Drakeo The Ruler’s death.

During a recent podcast episode, Glasses weighed in on YG recently being detained by police in connection with Drakeo's murder. According to Glasses, Drake allegedly has it in for YG because Drizzy is upset over the outcome of his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. On Aug. 1, YG reacted to Glasses' claims.

“SAY IT AINT SO,” YG wrote along with several thinking emojis while reposting the claims on his Instagram Story.

He later followed up, “RED ALERT B TEAM TAP IN!”

On Sunday (Aug. 2), Glasses doubled down on his stance while talking to streamer Poetik Flakko.

"Drake been mad at everybody," Glasses said, implying Drake might be "seeding" stories to the media and possibly funding Drakeo The Ruler's family's wrongful death lawsuit. "We can keep lying. We can keep acting like we don't care...Obviously, he still got a problem."

Last month, YG was detained while police executed a search warrant on a Burbank, Calif. property he owns in connection with the investigation of Drakeo The Ruler's 2021 murder at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival. YG has been rumored to have been involved in the stabbing death, though he has never been charged.

The search warrant came a month after YG denied having anything to do with Drakeo's murder on the song "We Know the Truth."

"They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that/Well, if that was true, you'd be a f**king rat," YG raps on the song. "And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack/But too bad that ain't a f**king fact."

Drake worked with YG on songs like 2014's "Who Do You Love?" and 2016's "Why You Always Hatin." Drizzy later supported Drakeo, who had a pubic beef with YG, and collaborated on the 2021 song "Talk to Me" months before his death.

See YG Response to Glasses Malone Accusing Drake of Trying to Get YG Arrested

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