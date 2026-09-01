Drake Performs ‘Janice STFU’ and ‘Burning Bridges’ at Don Toliver’s Toronto Show

Drake popped out as a surprise guest at Don Toliver's Toronto tour stop this week, performing songs off his chart-topping Iceman album for the first time.

On Monday (Aug. 31), Don's OCTANE World Tour made its way to Drizzy's hometown, so of course The Boy had to make an appearance. Kicking things off with "Shabang," Drake also performed "Burning Bridges" and closed it out with "Janice STFU."

Before Drake left, Don made sure to give the OVO superstar his flowers.

"I appreciate you for inspiring us all," Don told Drizzy. "You know damn well this sh*t wouldn't be this sh*t if you ain't do this sh*t, bro. I appreciate you so much. You inspired me, and you inspired all of us. Thank you so much for pulling up on me."

Drake returned the love, saying, "I just wanna thank Don for having me out tonight. This is my first time performing the album since it dropped, so thank you for being here."

He continued: "Look, I love this thing that we do so much in front of the city. I just want to thank you for keeping this sh*t alive. You've had an incredible year."

The appearance adds even more fuel to rumors that Drake has something on the way. A few weeks back, he posted a picture on Instagram of what appears to be a CD jewel case with a cover that read, "FEAR OF MISSING OUT." He kept it equally as vague in the caption, simply adding a film camera emoji.

Just weeks earlier, he posted a photo inside a home studio seemingly recording, though no further context was given.

Check out videos of Don Toliver bringing Drake out in Toronto below.

Watch Drake Join Don Toliver in Toronto

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