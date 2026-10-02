Drake Rumored to Be Coachella 2027’s Secret Headliner

Drake is rumored to headline the 2027 Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

According to Hits Daily Double's "Hits List," which was published on Friday (Oct. 2), Drizzy is "said to be in the Coachella discussion" for next year's festival. The blurb has sparked rumors that the OVO Sound leader is possibly returning to the desert to headline Coachella after more than a decade of headlining the popular music festival in 2015 and then returning as a surprise guest during Future's set in 2017.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

This news comes as Drake promised a tour next year in support of his trifecta of albums, Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti that he released back in May.

"Obviously, tour is coming, and other things on the horizon," he told Etalk Canada in September. "Of course, we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world."

Additionally, the 6 God dropped an expanded edition of Habibti (FOMO) on Friday. The project boasts four new tracks that appeared in his not-so-short film Fear Of Missing Of Missing Out (FOMO). Among the additions are "Solar Eclipse," which features Don Toliver and remixes Ella Langley's country hit "Choosin' Texas," "Québec," the Don Toliver and Yebba-assisted "Cold Shoulder," and "Classic Pt. 2." The FOMO expanded version also includes new music videos for songs from both of Drake's Maid of Honour and Habibti albums, as well.

See Hits Daily Double's Hits List Featuring Drake Item

Watch Drake's "Cheetah Print" Music Video Featuring Sexyy Red

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