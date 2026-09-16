Drake Drops Not-So-Short Film FOMO Featuring New Music, Famous Friends and A Look Inside His Closet Full of Ice

Drake's releases his not-so-short film FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), featuring new music, cameos from famous friends and a look inside his closet full of jewelry.

On Tuesday night (Sept. 15), following a few delays, Drizzy delivered the visual project on YouTube. Essentially an hour-long music video, the film features songs from his Maid of Honour and Habibti albums, including "Cheetah Print," "Outside Tweaking," "Amazing Shape," "True Bestie," "New Bestie," "H*e Phase," "WNBA," "Road Trips," "I'm Spent," "Rusty," "White Bone" and more. Drizzy also debuted several new tracks, including two collabs with Don Toliver.

The mini movie also featured guest spots from Kevin Durant, Sexyy Red, Stunna Sandy, Lena The Plug, Shane Gillis, Drake's mom and others.

At one point, around the 29:50 timestamp, Drake shows off his massive jewelry collection, highlighted by his multi-million-dollar engagement ring necklace and his selection of expensive watches.

Shortly after the FOMO was done streaming, it was inexplicably pulled from YouTube.

Prior to the film's release, Drake confirmed he will be heading out on tour in 2027.

Drake teased the film back on Aug. 21, when he uploaded an image of what appeared to be his upcoming album artwork to his Instagram page. The 6 God posted a CD jewel case displaying the phrase "FEAR OF MISSING OUT" across the front, igniting speculation that it's the title of his next project.

In the caption, however, Drake posted a film camera emoji, which also led to fans theorize that Drizzy was releasing a movie companion in support of his three projects. On Monday (Sept. 14), Drizzy further teased the project in a post on Instagram.

“This is self funded surrealism A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer,” Drake wrote. “Credit to nobody but the members Here’s some life advice before you watch Nobody is coming to save you.”

“You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc,” he continued.

Check out clips from Drake's FOMO film below.

Watch Clips From Drake's Not So Short Film FOMO

Get our free mobile app