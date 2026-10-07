Drake Didn’t Submit Any Music for 2027 Grammy Consideration – Report

Drake reportedly didn't submit any music for 2027 Grammy consideration.

The 6 God's beef with the Grammys continues as another year passes with the Toronto rap star silently boycotting the storied award show. Sources tell Billboard that Drake has not officially submitted any music to The Recording Academy again this year, including his May albums Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Drake has had a complicated relationship with the Grammys since criticizing the award show in 2017. In the years since then, it's been a crapshoot whether Drake will put his music in the running. He last submitted music in 2024, including the 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Drake last won a Grammy Award in 2023 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his contribution to Future's "Wait for U" featuring Tems.

2027 Grammy Award nominations will be announced on Nov. 16. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 7, 2027.

Despite Grammy Award wins apparently not being in Drake's future, he is setting up for a big 2027. Last month, he announced he will be heading out on tour next year to promote his three new albums, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

"Obviously, a tour is coming, and there is other things on the horizon," he said during a recent interview. "Some big shows. We'll be out in 2027 to see everybody again across the world."

Drake is also rumored to be headlining the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2027.

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