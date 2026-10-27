Future and Travis Scott Did Not Attend Drake’s 40th Birthday Party, DJ Akademiks Says

Though initial reports said they were there, Future and Travis Scott did not actually attend Drake's 40th birthday party, according to DJ Akademiks.

On Monday (Oct. 26), Ak added clarity to a story about the pair attending Drizzy's 40th birthday bash in New York City a few days prior, noting even he reported it incorrectly at first. While they did show up outside, Ak said the video circulating of them previewing new music while turning up with Loe Shimmy was actually at an entirely different NYC party.

"I think Trav did show up to the door," Ak said on his live stream. "But I don't know if Future showed up. I don't know what happened with that. I don't know if he didn't get let in, I don't know if the cops was wilding but I know he left from there. And the people with him told all the b**ches outside Drake’s party, ‘Yo, come to this other spot. This is what we got going on.’ And they went over there to preview mad music. So this is not Drake’s birthday party."

Though Future and Travis weren't there, other names in the building that night (Oct. 24) included Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy (apparently at some point before he left to the other party), Bow Wow and more. At one point in the night, he made sure to give Bow Wizzle his flowers, noting how much impact Bow had on him growing up.

Check out the clip of Akademiks clarifying Travis and Future's attendance, as well as the original video thought to be taken at Drake's party.

Watch DJ Akademiks Speak on Travis Scott and Future

Watch the Video of Travis Scott and Future People Thought Was at Drake's Party

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