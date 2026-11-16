Cardi B, Don Toliver, T.I., Yung Miami and Doechii Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2027 Grammy Awards

Songs from Cardi B, Don Toliver, Doechii, T.I. and Yung Miami are nominated for the Best Rap Song category for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

On Monday (Nov. 16), the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th annual Grammys, which features 100 categories this year, including five new awards. Up for Best Rap Song are Don Toliver's "E85" (of which Travis Scott is among the producers), Cardi B's "ErrTime," Doechii's "Girl, Get Up." featuring SZA, T.I.'s "Let 'Em Know," (produced by Pharrell) and Yung Miami's polarizing hit, "Spend Dat."

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar took home the golden gramophone in the Best Rap Song category for his GNX cut, "TV Off," featuring Lefty Gunplay and produced by Mustard. He beat out Doechii's "Anxiety," Clipse's "The Birds Don't Sing" featuring John Legend, Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky" with Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Sexyy Red and GloRilla's "TGIF."

It was K-Dot's second win in a row for the category, as the prior year he took home the trophy for his scathing diss track aimed at Drake, "Not Like Us."

Mustard, who produced the song, accepted the award on Kendrick's behalf. During his acceptance speech, the Los Angeles beatsmith adamantly thanked K-Dot and the entire pgLang team and closed by saying, "That's number two. Let's get it."

The 2027 Grammys will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2027.

Check out the full credits for the Best Rap Song nominees below.

See the Nominees for Best Rap Song at 2027 Grammy Awards

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See Every Winner of Best Rap Album Grammy Award Gallery Credit: XXL Staff