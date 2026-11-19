Travis Scott, Soulja Boy and more rappers are celebrating the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI, while hip-hop artists are making their mark throughout the fictional streets of Vice City.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), the sixth installment of the GTA game series dropped, 13 years after its last release. With people finally getting their hands on the highly anticipated title, several rappers have taken to social media to share their excitement. Soulja went live on Kick while playing the game and declared himself the "First rapper to play basketball in GTA 6!" in a video shared on X.

DDG also celebrated the release, writing, "yall sh*tted @RockstarGames [fire emojis] W GAME ITS TIME !!!!!! THIS IS WHAT I SURVIVED FOR. THIS IS WHAT I STAYED OUTTA JAIL FOR. WE MADE IT #GTA6."

Travis Scott showed love to the developers, posting, "Congrats to the all the developers who put the heart blood and sweat into this game. F**king love you."

Meanwhile, Wale shared a less celebratory update about his experience trying to download the game. "I'm stuck in this hotel tryna download the game it's giving me 1 pct per 30 minutes," he wrote.

There's also plenty of hip-hop representation throughout the game itself. Pooh Shiesty and Cardi B are among the artists with original songs featured in GTA VI, while JT serves as a DJ and host on Vice City Rap Radio.

Charlamagne Tha God has also entered the fictional radio world, hosting Early AF Radio alongside media personality Ivy Rivera. The two provide commentary on happenings around Vice City. Additionally, Miami legends Trick Daddy and Trina host Dirty South Classics, while the game features music from several other familiar names in hip-hop.

And the celebration won't be limited to the virtual world. Rockstar Games and PlayStation are bringing Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival to Miami on Saturday (Nov. 21). The event will take place at Mana Wynwood and feature performances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, SoFaygo, Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Tainy and more.

Check out posts from rappers reacting to GTA VI below.

See Rappers React to GTA VI Dropping

Travisscott/X Travis Scott posts about GTA6.

Dojacat/X Dojacat/X

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