50 of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2019
Every XXL Magazine Cover of the 2010s
TikTok vs. Triller: Hip-Hop's New Breeding Ground
Comethazine, Lil Keed & More Reveal Jobs Before Rap
Every Rapper Eminem Name-Drops on His New Album
Marisa Mendez
Trent Fitzgerald
Peter A. Berry
The 13 Best New Songs This Week
Album Update
Blasted By Mayor
2020 Workout Playlist
Quit Smoking Weed
Arrested for Brass Knuckles
Travis Scott Talks Family and Career in XXL's Winter 2019 Issue
Moneybagg Yo, Ugly God and More Sound Off on Ghostwriting
Blac Youngsta Recites Classic Movie Lines
Comethazine, Dreezy, Lil Keed and More Reveal Jobs Before Rap
Pardison Fontaine Draws Songs on His Under8ed Project
The Come Up: Jack Harlow Feels He Can Be as Big as Travis Scott
O.T. Genasis Plans to Get More Personal With Alarm Album
Lil Keed Wants to Use Rap to Open More Doors
Lil Baby's Future in Hip-Hop Is Already Written
Juice Wrld Is on a Mission to Change the World One Step at a Time
Damian Lillard Is Beyond Competing for Best Rapper in the NBA
Rapsody Aims to Be Legendary While Bringing Balance to Hip-Hop
Yung Bans Paints Songs on His Misunderstood Album
Lil Yachty Enlists Playboi Carti, The Alchemist for Lil Boat 3
Billie Eilish Puts Respect on Hip-Hop's Name
Ugly God Attempts to Eat Raw Seafood in Sushi Mukbang
Lil Tecca Shares How He Went from Disses on Xbox to the Charts
DJ Scheme Expands His Brand as 2019 XXL Freshman Cypher DJ
Rico Nasty Battles Life's Pitfalls With Creative Optimism
DaBaby's 2019 XXL Freshman Interview and Freestyle
Booka600 Speaks to God in New Freestyle
Keeping it honest.
Robby Seabrook III
Offset Says Migos' Culture III Album Is the “Last Chapter”
Update.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Manchester Mayor Calls Eminem's Bomb Lyric Deeply Disrespectful
Called out by mayor.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Cardi B and More on Michelle Obama's 2020 Workout Playlist
Turn up.
C. Vernon Coleman II
DaBaby Says He Quit Smoking Weed
DaBaby is just saying no.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Report: Vic Mensa Arrested for Possession of Brass Knuckles
Vic caught slippin.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Lil Baby Dropping New Album in February
Coming soon.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Bad Boys 4 Movie in the Works: Report
Can't stop, won't stop.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Trippie Redd Shares DM From XXXTentacion
Advice from XXX.
C. Vernon Coleman II
DaBaby Roughs Up Hotel Worker: Report
DaBaby gots to chill.
C. Vernon Coleman II
ASAP Rocky Says He Thanked Trump After Swedish Prison Release
ASAP Rocky thanked Trump for his support.
Trent Fitzgerald
Yo Gotti Gets Involved in Prison Reform With Jay-Z
Yo Gotti is this week's special guest.
Zoe Johnson
Eminem Disses Lord Jamar on New Song: Listen
Em is not done with Lord Jamar just yet.
Trent Fitzgerald
Pop Smoke Arrested for Allegedly Transporting Stolen Rolls-Royce
He's reportedly been arrested.
Peter A. Berry
