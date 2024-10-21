Diddy Hit With Five New Lawsuits, One Woman Claims She Was 13 at Time of Incident

The lawsuits against Diddy continue to mount. After racking up six more lawsuits last week, the embattled music mogul has been hit with five more.

Diddy Sued by Five More People

On Monday (Oct. 21), TMZ broke the news that five more unnamed people have sued Diddy. According to court documents obtained by XXL, the lawsuits were filed in New York Southern District Court. One lawsuit was levied by a woman who alleges the incident occurred in 2000 when she was 13 years old. The woman claims she was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall in NYC to attend MTV's Video Music Awards. While waiting outside to try and gain entrance, the woman claims she was approached by a limo driver for Diddy who invited her to one of the Bad Boy founder's afterparties.

At the party, the woman claims she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement and says she witnessed multiple celebrities using drugs like weed and cocaine. She was then given a drink that made her lightheaded. After going to a room to lay down, she claims Diddy and two unnamed male and female celebrities entered the room. Diddy sexually assaulted her while the two celebrities watched, the suit claims. She was able to escape to a nearby gas station where she received help.

Three of the other suits were filed by a businessman, a personal trainer and a female hip-hop artist who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Diddy in 2022. In another lawsuit, the pursuant claims they were assaulted by Diddy on 2014 Memorial Day Weekend.

All of the suits were filed by Houston-based attorney Toby Buzbee who announced last month that he is representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy and his associates for sexual assault. Buzbee claims his firm received over 15,000 calls after opening a hotline for accusers.

Diddy's attornies have released the following statement to XXL in reference to the additional lawsuits.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," the statement reads. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman."

Diddy's Criminal Case Moves Forward

Diddy is fighting nearly two dozen civil cases while also in the midst of a criminal case where he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is accused of forcing men, women and minors to engage in sex acts through force, coercion or fear. He has pleaded not guilty but been denied bail on multiple occasions. His next court date is slated for Dec. 18 and his trial date has been set for May 25, 2025.