Diddy’s Trial Date for Sex Crimes Case Revealed, Lawyers Agree Not to Speak to Media – Report

The trial date for Diddy's sex crimes case has reportedly been set while both sides also agreed to no longer talk to the press during a recent hearing.

Update on Diddy Case

On Thursday (Oct. 10), the embattled media mogul made his first appearance in front of Judge Amit Subramanian who is expected to preside over Puff's sex crimes trial in New York. During the hearing, several updates were announced in the case, according to Inner City Press' Mathew Russell Lee who was on hand to cover the hearing.

During the hearing, the prosecution announced more charges could be coming in a superseding indictment. Both sides agreed to begin the trial on May 5, 2025, citing the time needed to look through all the evidence that has been gathered during the seven-month investigation. The prosecution also shot back at Diddy's attorney's claims that the case is racially motivated. As a result, both sides concurred that they would no longer talk to the media.

Diddy's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Diddy Faces Uphill Legal Battle

After being arrested and indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this month, Diddy's team has been pulling out all stops to try to get him released on bond. In addition to initially offering a $50 million bail package, to no avail, Diddy's legal team has filed three appeals for bond. On Oct. 9, they filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing in the United States Court of the Southern District of New York where they accused the feds of leaking the Cassie assault video back in May, and therefore hindering Puff's right to a fair trial.

"Defendant Sean Combs moves for four forms of relief related to what the defense believes was a series of unlawful government leaks, which have led to damaging, highly prejudicial pretrial publicity that can only taint the jury pool and deprive Mr. Combs of his right to a fair trial," the motion filed reads.

Diddy is currently being held at a special housing unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

